The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday night traffic accident on Highway 58, east of Edison Highway, that resulted in two fatalities.
Christopher Raoul Dismus, 34, of Lemoore, and Arnulfo Chavez, 32, of Bakersfield, died at the scene, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
At about 9:56 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a traffic crash and reported that one of the involved vehicles had been traveling the wrong way.
CHP officers determined an Acura was traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 58. A Ford was traveling west on Highway 58, rapidly approaching the wrong-way Acura. Neither vehicle took an evasive maneuver and the front of the Acura struck the front of the Ford, according to CHP.
Highway 58 westbound from Comanche Drive to Edison Highway was closed for about three hours during the investigation. At this time, it is not known if alcohol and or drugs played a factor in this crash, according to CHP.