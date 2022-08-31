CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
“The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers,” according to a CHP news release. “The officers will be equipped with state of the art, hand-held breath-testing devices, which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of drivers suspected of being under the influence.”
CHP officials also reported that starting 6:01 p.m. Friday, there will be a maximum enforcement period for officers, meaning all available resources will be out on patrol.
"In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will be paying close attention to those who are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol," according to a CHP news release.