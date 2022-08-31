 Skip to main content
CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period

DUI checkpoint (copy)

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a DUI checkpoint in this Californian photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.

