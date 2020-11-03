The California Highway Patrol is hosting a benefit on Wednesday that will honor a fallen CHP officer as well as raise funds for CHP’s Widow and Orphans Trust Fund.
The highway patrol’s 11th annual Tips for CHiPs event will take place at Outback Steakhouse, 5051 Stockdale Highway, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CHP officers will be handing out lunches curbside that will include steak, chicken, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes, bread and cheesecake. Tickets are $25.
The benefit is in memory of CHP Officer Mark Ehly, who died of a brain aneurysm in March 2010. Ehly reportedly served as a public information officer at the CHP Fort Tejon station.
To purchase tickets, call Marty Casey at (916) 812-9545 or Shannon Ehly at 428-0335.