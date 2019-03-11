A motorist who drove past a school bus that had its red lights flashing ended up in handcuffs after officers found more than $10,000 worth of stolen Disneyland merchandise in the vehicle.
The motorist was arrested Friday in the Rosamond area after driving past the bus, which also had its stop sign extended, according to the California Highway Patrol. In addition to the stolen merchandise, "illegal paraphernalia" was found inside the vehicle, and the driver had a suspended license.
The driver's name was not released.
"We were able to contact Disneyand Security and will make arrangements to have the items returned," officers posted on Facebook. "Disneyland can now return to being the happiest place on earth."
