The California Highway Patrol corrected some of its previous traffic citation statistics during the stay-at-home orders, according to a CHP news release.
The number of citations issued by CHP officers statewide from March 19 to April 30 for speeding in excess of 100 mph was 4,000, a 113 percent increase.
From March 19 through May 19, CHP issued 6,043 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph. This represents a 124 percent increase from the 2,696 citations issued by CHP in 2019.
“Clearly, the statistics indicate that speeding in excess of 100 mph continues to be a dangerous trend of particular concern to the California Highway Patrol and all who use the state’s roadways,” said Jaime Coffee, CHP public information officer.
