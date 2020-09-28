The California Highway Patrol conducted a Bakersfield street racing enforcement operation on Saturday night that resulted in numerous citations, impounds and arrests.
CHP cited 12 people, impounded three vehicles and arrested three individuals for driving under the influence, according to a news release from the agency. The operation was held between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. and targeted offenses related to illegal street racing and sideshow activities, putting citizens at risk.
Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact CHP at 396-6600.
Thank you CHP. Please keep doing your job to keep our streets safe. God Bless You.
