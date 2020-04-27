The California Highway Patrol initiated a full freeway closure of State Route 58 between State Route 184 and Fairfax Road on Monday morning due to a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck hauling hazardous materials.
At 9:17 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle fire involving a semi-truck hauling hazardous materials and CHP officers responded to the scene to investigate the incident. CHP units immediately started closing State Route 58 due the hazardous material contained within the vehicle on fire.
Traffic in both directions on State Route 58 is being diverted to alternate routes and motorists are asked to avoid traveling through the area or finding an alternate route, according to CHP.
