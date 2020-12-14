The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a bicycle that occurred at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Di Giorgio Road, east of Myrtle Avenue, in Lamont.
So far, the investigation has determined a 43-year-old cyclist from Lamont was riding a white Huffy bicycle west on Di Giorgio Road when Rafael Carvajal, 19, also of Lamont, driving a 2015 Volkswagan Passat, collided with the vehicle, CHP said in a report.
The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from the bicycle and suffered fatal injuries, CHP said.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, CHP added.