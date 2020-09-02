The California Highway Patrol will implement its Labor Day maximum enforcement period with all available officers on patrol from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California, according to CHP. Nearly three-quarters of all the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. In addition, CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour enforcement effort in 2019.
“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence is extremely dangerous, not only to the person driving but to everyone on the road with them,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you travel this holiday weekend, make smart decisions and drive to arrive.”
The CHP advises all drivers to take precautions that keep themselves safe behind the wheel and protect others — such as buckling up, avoiding distractions, adhering to a safe and legal speed and never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, CHP said in a news release.
CHP’s office of Community Outreach and Media Relations produced a public service announcement on the devastating impact driving under the influence had on a CHP officer and his family. You can watch the documentary called Falling by logging onto www.chp.social.
