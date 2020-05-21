The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident early Thursday morning involving three vehicles on Mount Vernon Avenue and Niles Street.
A person died during the accident, and the Bakersfield Police Department said their death was directly related to a stabbing incident earlier in morning.
At about 1:52 a.m. the Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a car crash and CHP officers responded to the scene.
CHP said a Honda Civic traveling westbound ran a red light and hit a Nissan Sentra. As a result of the collision, the Honda entered the south lanes and hit a Volvo C70.
A passenger in the Honda died, CHP said.
BPD said the victim was involved in a stabbing earlier in the evening in the 1100 block of East 9th Street. The car accident happened while the victim was being taken to the hospital. BPD said it appears the victim died because of injuries from the stabbing.
Their identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation and alcohol appeared to be a factor, CHP said.
Other news sources say it was a WOMAN who died, NOT a man. Can you confirm TBC?
