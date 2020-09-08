The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area officers arrested 28 people on suspicion of driving under the influence during the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period.
There were zero fatal crashes in its jurisdiction, the CHP reported.
A clear sky. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 4:11 pm
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 30,202
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 296
Recovered Residents: 13,360
Number of Negative Tests: 145,060
Number of Pending Tests*: 913
Updated: 9/08/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
I think several of those 28 are regular commenters on this website...
