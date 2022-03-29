CHP: 1 killed in head-on collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported a woman was killed in a traffic collision around 12:20 p.m. Monday on South Lake Road.
A 31-year-old driving a 2012 Acura north on Lake Road, north of Gardner Field Road, “made an unsafe turning movement to the left, according to a CHP report. The move put the Acura in the path of a 2002 Chevrolet that was heading south on Lake Road, causing a head-on collision.
The driver of the Acura sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Acura and the driver of the Chevrolet sustained major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical.
The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs were factors in this crash.