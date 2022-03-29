CHP: 1 killed in crash on Rosedale Highway

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man died Monday in a collision on Rosedale Highway.
A 43-year-old Bakersfield man was driving a BMW in the rain west on Rosedale Highway, west of Renfro Road, at 6:43 p.m., when he lost control of his vehicle after accelerating into a green light.
The vehicle veered into eastbound traffic where a 2013 Ford collided with the front right side of the BMW.
The driver of the BMW suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to CHP officials.
This collision is still under investigation.
The identity of the BMW driver has not yet been released.