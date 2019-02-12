A 2-year-old girl who was abducted by her mother Monday evening was recovered unharmed by California Highway Patrol officers in Bakersfield early Tuesday, according to a CHP release.
The mother was arrested and evaluated for drugs, according to the release, and both she and her daughter were released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.
The Bakersfield Communications Center received and broadcast a call of the abduction at 9:13 p.m., according to the release. The mother's last cellphone ping was in the Visalia area, and at 12:56 a.m. the mother was believed to be in the McFarland area.
Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 99 from 7th Standard Road, the release said. They stopped the vehicle, found the child in good health and arrested the mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.