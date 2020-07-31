The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the drowning of a 2-year-old on Thursday.
The incident took place in the 2100 block of Oakwood Drive. The child is now in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded to the scene at about 11:46 p.m. The child had been located by family members in a residential pool, BPD said. The child was unresponsive and officers took lifesaving measures before the child was taken to the hospital.
The Special Victims Unit investigators responded to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.