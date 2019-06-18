A local child care center has been cited by the state after a child suffered second-degree burns on their feet after being outside without shoes on.
The state Department of Social Services conducted an evaluation of St. Paul’s Child Development Center — part of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church — on June 11, during which a licensing program analyst found that an infant was burned on her feet on June 5 after standing on a rubber-padded area of the playground without shoes on.
According to the evaluation report, a teacher who witnessed the incident said that she, another teacher and center Director Lydia Kramer had been preparing for about six children to go outside and play, of which only some had shoes on.
The teacher said about 10 seconds after children were let outside, one of them began to cry and screamed “Hot! Hot!” The teacher immediately picked up the child and saw that the soles of her feet were pink. The teacher said she notified Kramer of the incident via radio.
During a safety check, the child’s feet were found to be blistering and first aid was given, after which her parents were notified, according to the report. She was eventually taken to a physician, who diagnosed her with second-degree burns.
Kramer said she had informed staff to place shoes on the children’s feet before letting them outside and acknowledged that the mistake threatened the child’s health and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.