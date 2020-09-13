A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint conducted Saturday night into Sunday morning in the 4600 block of Stockdale Highway led to arrests, citations — and a vehicle that fled the checkpoint and crashed.
A total of 1,167 vehicles were screened from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
BPD reported that three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, 32 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 21 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
Fifty-five vehicles were seized; 42 of those were impounded and 13 were released to licensed drivers, police reported.
One stolen vehicle was recovered and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. One driver was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.
Yet another driver failed to stop at the checkpoint, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit to Brimhall and Renfro roads, where the driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a street sign disabling the vehicle and ran away, BPD reported. He has not been found. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger had minor injuries.
Police ask that anyone with information about the pursuit call 327-7111.
