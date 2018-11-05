Charges were dismissed Monday against a man who has been in custody since April in connection with the slaying of a Delano grape grower and whose trial ended in September with a hung jury.
Mariano Perez, 24, was in the process of being released following a hearing Monday morning in which prosecutors dismissed charges of murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Perez's attorney along with Deputy Public Defender Mark Aguilar, said there was a sidebar after which the prosecutor dismissed charges.
"(Perez) has been wrongly accused and in custody for months now," Blythe said.
Prosecutor Ken Russell said no new information was turned up between when the jury failed to reach a verdict and the resetting of a new trial, and it was decided to dismiss the case pending further investigation by law enforcement. Charges will be refiled if new information is found implicating Perez, he said.
Defense attorneys argued at trial there was no evidence Perez was the gunman in the slaying of Jakov Dulcich, 84, the morning of April 11 near the intersection of Woollomes Avenue and South Browning Road.
There was no DNA evidence, the weapon was never recovered and a witness to the shooting who struggled with the gunman before escaping testified Perez was not the shooter.
Russell told jurors the defendant lived down the street from where the killing occurred and had the opportunity to carry it out, and at one point the witness identified Perez as the shooter. Another person was in the suspect vehicle with Perez, Russell said, but that person has not been identified.
The jury deadlocked 11-1, with the majority voting not guilty.
