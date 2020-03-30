Centre for Neuro Skills announced Monday that all patient therapy sessions will be delivered remotely using telehealth technology, according to a release from the center.
Services available will include counseling, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, education therapy, case management, family communication, business partner communication and physician or specialist consultation, according to the release. Therapy sessions will not be provided in-person at clinics.
The center is still accepting new patients, and new treatment patients will remain at home and receive their evaluations and services through telehealth, according to the center.
