The Central Valley Sportsmen’s Boat and RV Show originally set for this weekend will be postponed until May 15 to 17, according to the Kern County Fair and Event Center.
The fair cited Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order directing Californians to follow public health directives including canceling large gatherings with more than 250 people.
“We are very sorry to miss you all this weekend. Thank you for your continued support,” said Central Valley Sportsmen’s team in a release.
