Central California Animal Disaster Team to help county shelter with animal care

The Central California Animal Disaster Team’s Kern County Division is helping with animal care Sunday at the Kern County Animal Shelter due to a volunteer shortage.
Although CCADT volunteers typically only mobilize during disaster situations, the CCADT Kern County volunteers recognized the critical volunteer shortage being experienced by Kern County Animal Services, according to a CCADT news release. In partnership with KCAS Director Nick Cullen, the CCADT volunteers have offered to spend a workday at the Fruitvale shelter to help KCAS staff in whatever manner is needed.
During Kern County’s French Fire in August, CCADT volunteers from Tehachapi and Bakersfield, in coordination with Kern County Animal Services and the Red Cross, established an emergency small animal shelter in Lake Isabella in support of the French Fire evacuations.
The CCADT volunteers from Tehachapi and Bakersfield will assist at the animal shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The animal shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.