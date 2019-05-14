The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is releasing up to 120 inmates into Bakersfield on Thursday for transportation to other areas of the state.
The Bakersfield Police Department said the inmates will be released between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Greyhound Bus Station. Most of the people being released are not being paroled to Bakersfield or Kern County, the department said.
BPD said inmates have been released this way in the past and that usually there isn’t any disruption or violence. Due to the passage of Proposition 57 in 2016, however, a higher number of prisoners are being released.
That state law moves up parole consideration for nonviolent offenders.
“The Bakersfield Police Department has been in contact with businesses in the area that may be affected and will maintain a presence in the area during the scheduled release times,” the department said in a news release. “We have also been in contact with local groups that assist former prisoners with transitioning back into society to offer resources and information to those being released.”
(1) comment
Californians get the government they vote for.
AB-109, Prop-47, Prop-36, Prop-57...
Keep voting for Democrats and initiatives that decriminalize destructive, anti-social behavior and release more inmates.
Voters are only just beginning to see the endgame now that they have redefined the CDCR = California Department of Catch & Release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.