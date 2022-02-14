CDCR seeks man who walked away from reentry program

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for Dylan Warren, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Sunday.
At approximately 6:22 p.m., Warren walked away from the facility and agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were immediately dispatched to locate and apprehend Warren. Local law enforcement agencies were also notified.
Warren, 26, is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 209 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a gray beanie.
Warren was sentenced to state prison from Kern County on July 5, 2019, for first-degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a second-striker. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 9, 2021.
Anyone who sees Warren or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.