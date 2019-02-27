Congestive heart failure due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease has been ruled the cause of death of a correctional officer who five months prior was assaulted by inmates at Kern Valley State Prison.
Contributing factors in the death of 56-year-old Armando Gallegos were advanced conduction disease, a potentially life-threatening heart disorder, and a history of assault by inmates, according to the coroner's office.
Manner of death is undetermined, coroner's officials said.
Gallegos was assaulted April 21 at the Delano prison and died Sept. 14 at Adventist Health Hanford, according to the coroner's office.
