Target stores across the country are experiencing problems with cash registers, leaving many customers unable to complete purchases.
The company addressed the issue in posts on social media, saying that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores.
“Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said.
