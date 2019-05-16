The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the case of a woman found dead at a residence in Stallion Springs has been confirmed to be a homicide.
The department said 75-year-old Andree Calkins was found dead on May 8 with several gunshot wounds at a residence in the 28200 block of Preakness Dr. by the Stallion Springs Police Department at around 8:30 a.m.
A man was critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.