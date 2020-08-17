Police said a suspect in a carjacking and stabbing died following an officer-involved shooting Monday in the 10 block of P Street.
At about 11:07 a.m., BPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Watts Drive at Lotus Lane regarding a stabbing. Officers found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds and both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition. Officers located a third stabbing victim in the area of the initial dispatch location and learned that the suspect had carjacked that victim when fleeing the area, according to BPD. That victim declined medical aid.
The suspect was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the stolen vehicle, abandoned it in the area of Brundage Lane and T Street and fled. He was contacted by officers in the area of P Street and Brundage Lane, and an officer-involved shooting took place, according to BPD.
Knives were recovered from the suspect and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. However, the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, died at the hospital, according to BPD. No officers were injured.
The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, according to BPD.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
