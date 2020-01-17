Community Action Partnership of Kern announced Friday that 512 tax records of CAPK’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program have been accessed in an unauthorized manner by two former VITA employees.
This unauthorized activity was discovered by CAPK staff on Dec. 23, according to a CAPK news release. Those individuals accessed tax records maintained in a third-party database on multiple occasions between October and December.
The two individuals apparently accessed the information in an attempt to develop a client list to use during the marketing of a new, private tax preparation business, CAPK said in a release.
Officials with CAPK immediately terminated the individuals’ access to the database, launched an investigation into the incident and reported the occurrence to the IRS, the FBI and the Bakersfield Police Department.
“At this time CAPK has no reason to believe the information accessed by the two individuals was or is being used for any illegal purposes,” said CAPK in a news release.
CAPK said that it implemented additional data security measures in its VITA program and is reviewing its data security agencywide.
Individuals whose information was accessed during this incident will be contacted directly by CAPK, the news release said. They will be provided with information about how to increase their data security and prevent and respond to identify fraud. They will also be offered 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services at no cost.
CAPK said it would release more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.