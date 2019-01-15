A show dog set to participate in the Westminster Dog Show next month has gone missing in Bakersfield.
The owners of a Japanese Chin named Fierce said the dog went missing on Jan. 7 while being transported to New York City for the show. The owners, who live in Porterville, are now offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who may have picked up the dog.
Fierce is a grand champion who won Best of Opposite Sex at the Japanese Chin nationals last year and is registered in the Japanese Chin Club of America.
Anyone with information on the dog’s whereabouts is urged to call the owners at 559-359-2807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.