The annual Campout Against Cancer celebration has been tentatively postponed to Nov. 6 and 7 at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, according to a news release from organizers.
Organizers cited Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order directing Californians to follow public health directives including canceling large gatherings with more than 250 people.
“For the safety and precaution of survivors, participants and the general community, it’s in our best interest we reschedule our event to further help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” executive director Michelle Avila said in a news release.
Campout Against Cancer tentatively plans to gather in November to honor survivors, remember loved ones who are lost and raise funds to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families, according to the news release.
