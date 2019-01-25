Caltrans has announced long-term lane closures on Highway 99 starting next week.
The left lane of northbound 99 will be closed between the Highway 58 overcrossing and Highway 204 starting Tuesday. The left lane of southbound 99 will be closed between Olive Avenue and Highway 58 starting on Thursday.
The closures are expected to last through April 2019 as part of work for the Centennial Corridor project.
In addition, there will be nightly closures on both northbound and southbound 99. Both sides will be reduced to two lanes Monday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Where is Olive Avenue? Is that near Olive Drive?
