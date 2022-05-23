Burglary suspect winds up as part of assault investigation

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the arrest of three men on suspicion of conspiracy and kidnapping charges as part of their investigation into a report of a burglary suspect who allegedly was detained and then beaten by a business owner and two of his sons.
KCSO deputies responded around 3 a.m. April 27 to Sparks Custom Pools in the 6900 block of Meany Avenue, regarding a report of a burglary that had been interrupted. Upon their arrival, they contacted the reporting party, John Sparks, 50, and his sons, identified as Brenden, 23, and Trenton, 20, in the parking lot of the business. They were standing near the alleged suspect, who was lying on the ground with his hands zip-tied behind his back, with numerous apparent injuries to his head and face.
Deputies eventually learned the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital for medical treatment, had, prior to deputies' arrival, entered the fenced yard of the business after hours and stole items from an unlocked vehicle, according to a KCSO news release. After seeing the suspect through security footage, John Sparks responded to his business, found the suspect, chased him to a nearby business and confronted him with a firearm, the release noted.
After Sparks fired a round in the suspect, the suspect lay down on the ground, which allowed the business owner and his two sons to tie the suspect's hands behind his back, according to the release. For the next 45 minutes, the three identified as suspects in the alleged assault punched and kicked the burglary suspect, and struck him with blunt objects. The suspect was then placed into the bed of a pick-up truck and driven to the location where they contacted deputies. The Sheriff’s Office was then notified of the incident, which was investigated by the Crimes Against Persons team.
On May 3, John, Brenden and Trenton Sparks turned themselves into the Sheriff’s Office in response to a warrant for the assault and kidnapping charges. Based on the investigation, detectives are also seeking petty theft and trespassing charges against the burglary suspect in this incident, according to the release.