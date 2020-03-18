Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace announced Wednesday that it will be closing for the foreseeable future, according to the music venue and restaurant’s management in a message on their website.
“We’ll continue to closely monitor recommendations from county, state and federal officials and will reopen when we have clearance,” said the message.
The venue also announced that the “Class of 2020” event has been postponed along with a performance by John McKay, which is now set for Oct. 15. Jimmie Allen and Guitar Master: Julian Lage & Chris Eldrige will be rescheduled, according to the venue.
“Please be on the lookout for news on events beginning in May,” said the message on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.