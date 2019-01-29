Two brothers were sentenced to decades in prison Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a man outside a Bakersfield gas station.
Joel Quintero, 28, was sentenced to 54 years and four months in prison while Victor Quintero, 27, was sentenced to 36 years and four months in prison.
The two were found guilty of crimes including voluntary manslaughter in the death of Eraldo Castro the night of March 5, 2017, at a Fastrip in the 4800 block of Fairfax Road.
The brothers and Castro became involved in an altercation during which Victor Quintero fought Castro while Joel Quintero held a gun, according to court documents. Eventually, the men separated and the brothers got in a vehicle. Castro entered another vehicle in the Fastrip parking lot.
Castro then drove into the vehicle occupied by the Quinteros, got out and approached their driver's side door, according to the documents.
As he approached, a single shot was fired from inside the Quinteros' vehicle, striking Castro, the documents say. He was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he died within hours.
