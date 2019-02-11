A broken water main that flooded streets in downtown Bakersfield early Monday has been shut off and should be fully repaired by late afternoon, according to Cal Water.
The break was reported at about 4:45 a.m. and impacted Chester Avenue between 18th Street and Truxtun Avenue, Cal Water District Manager Geoff Fulks said. He said it's not yet known what caused the break to the 12-inch water main. No one was working in the area.
He said repairs should be complete by 3:30 p.m.
