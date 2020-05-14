The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club has canceled its seventh annual Thousand Flags event in light of the community’s efforts to limit spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the club.
The club decorates The Park at Riverwalk with 1,000 flags to honor the military and first-responders since 2014.
“While we’re disappointed about the need to cancel this year’s event, we’d like the community to know that we remain committed to Thousand Flags, and we’ll be back next year!” Club President Cheryl Scott said in the news release.
