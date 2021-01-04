The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly linked to multiple business burglaries in the 1200 block of Chester Avenue.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20's, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with an average build, short black hair and neck tattoos. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue pants and black Nike brand shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective F. Barrales at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.