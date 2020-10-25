Bakersfield Police didn't just catch people violating traffic laws during a street racing enforcement operation that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning.
From 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. officers issued 15 citations, impounded five vehicles and made three arrests, BPD reported. One arrest was of a person on suspicion of driving under the influence. One was of a person who was wanted for making a criminal threats. And one was for a person with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
BPD asks that anyone with information about street racing and reckless driving to call them at 327-7111.
Funds for the operation came through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.