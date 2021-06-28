BPD: woman sustains minor injury in drive-by shooting

A Bakersfield woman sustained a minor gunshot wound after an older model sedan drove past her, with someone firing multiple rounds on Friday, according to an account the woman told Bakersfield Police Department officers.
In a report, BPD said it responded to the area of Watts Drive and Lotus Lane following reports of a shooting at around 3:27 p.m. Once officers arrived, they learned a woman had been taken to a hospital by private means, the report said.
Once located, the woman said she was stopped at the intersection when the shooting occurred. The vehicle was described as blue.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.