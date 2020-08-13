The Bakersfield Police Department reported that the case involving a local woman previously believed to be missing in Mexico was the result of a fraudulent online profile.
On Saturday, Emily Fernandez contacted law enforcement from out of state and advised that she has never been to Bakersfield or Mexico, and does not know anyone in Bakersfield, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. She advised that photographs of her have been circulating online and used by fraudulent profiles. Law enforcement from out of state contacted Fernandez and confirmed her safety.
On July 11, a man reported that he had not heard from his girlfriend, Fernandez, in about five months and had received communications indicating she was in danger, possibly in Mexico. The man contacted authorities in Mexico but was advised that they refused to provide any assistance, according to BPD. The man appeared concerned that Fernandez was in danger and requested BPD’s assistance.
However, the man was unable to provide sufficient information to allow investigators to contact her family members to confirm her whereabouts, safety or verify the circumstances that were being reported. BPD released information to local media outlets out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of Fernandez.
“The reporting party was advised of the circumstances of the investigation,” Pair said. “It does not appear that the reporting party had any ill intent in reporting the above circumstances to law enforcement and was motivated by a genuine concern for the person he was communicating with.”
There are currently no allegations of fraud, transfers of money or scams by the man, according to BPD.
“These circumstances are not unusual when dealing with relationships purely based upon social media interactions,” Pair said. “We urge the community to be cognizant that scammers, identity thieves, and sexual predators often use fraudulent personas in the commission of their crimes.
“Suspicion and a healthy dose of common sense should be used at all times when communicating with unknown people.”
(1) comment
My taxpayer $$$ being put to such good use
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.