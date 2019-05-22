Motorists may want to avoid the Cal State Bakersfield area on Friday morning, as the university will be holding commencement ceremonies.
The Bakersfield Police Department is warning drivers of high traffic volumes and significant delays in the area from 5 a.m. to noon. Those planning to travel during that time are encouraged to take an alternate route.
BPD said officers will be on hand to provide traffic control on Stockdale Highway at Don Hart East and West as well as Gosford Road at Kroll Way and Camino Media from Haggin Oak Boulevard through Scarlet Oak Boulevard.
