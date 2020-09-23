The Bakersfield Police Department has put out a warning concerning a “virtual kidnapping” phone scam that's circulated locally.
The phone scam involves a victim being told their family member has been kidnapped and a ransom is demanded. These cases have primarily involved parents of missing and runaway juveniles after they post their home phone numbers on social media in an attempt to locate their loved one, BPD said in a news release.
None of these incidents have been legitimate kidnappings and all cases so far have occurred following a public posting containing personal contact information, BPD said.
“Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers have not actually kidnapped anyone,” BPD said in a news release. “Instead, through deceptions and threats, they coerce victims to pay a quick ransom before the scheme falls apart.”
BPD said the following should be considered if you receive a call, which usually comes from other area codes, states or countries:
• Attempt to contact the alleged victim via phone call, text or social media, and request that they call back from their cell phone.
• Contact family members to determine if they've also been called.
• Do not disclose your loved one’s name or provide any identifying information.
• Try to slow the situation down. The success of any type of virtual kidnapping scheme depends on speed and fear. Criminals know they only have a short time to exact a ransom before the victims unravel the scam or authorities become involved.
• Request to speak to your family member directly. Ask, “How do I know my loved one is OK?”
• Ask questions only the alleged kidnapped victim would know, such as the name of a pet. Avoid sharing information about yourself or your family.
• Listen carefully to the voice of the alleged victim. Often it's someone posing as the kidnapped victim.
• To buy time repeat the caller’s request, tell them you're writing down the demand or tell the caller you need more time.
• Don't agree to meet the caller in person.
• If you suspect a real kidnapping is taking place or you believe a ransom demand is a scheme, immediately call 911.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to BPD at 327-7111.
People who fall for this deserve to lose their money.
