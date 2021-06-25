BPD: Vehicle with 2 men and 1-year-old struck with gunfire on Brundage Lane

The Bakersfield Police Department says a vehicle containing two men and a 1-year-old juvenile were fired upon while traveling in a vehicle on Brundage Lane on Thursday.
BPD first received notice of the incident at 10:48 a.m., a police report said, when a ShotSpotter activation took place in the 800 block of Brundage Lane.
One of the men was located in a nearby hospital, according to the report. The other man and the 1-year-old were not injured.
The report says a dark silver sedan fired several times at the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.