You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Vehicle with 2 men and 1-year-old struck with gunfire on Brundage Lane

Slide Breaking News

The Bakersfield Police Department says a vehicle containing two men and a 1-year-old juvenile were fired upon while traveling in a vehicle on Brundage Lane on Thursday.

BPD first received notice of the incident at 10:48 a.m., a police report said, when a ShotSpotter activation took place in the 800 block of Brundage Lane.

One of the men was located in a nearby hospital, according to the report. The other man and the 1-year-old were not injured.

The report says a dark silver sedan fired several times at the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases