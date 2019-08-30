On Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred over six years ago.
The BPD used DNA analysis to identify Christopher Hansbrough, 31, as a suspect in the case, which occurred July 8, 2013 on Bradley Avenue in south Bakersfield.
The victim, who was walking at around 10 p.m., was dragged into the back of a Kia Sportage SUV and sexually assaulted, according to a BPD news release.
The victim was then pushed out of the vehicle, which fled according to the news release. The driver of the vehicle was not seen.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Gary Carruesco at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.