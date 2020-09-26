The Bakersfield Police Department is urging anyone who was the victim of a crime during Friday's protests on Truxtun Avenue to call police.
"Every person is afforded the opportunity to express their views in a peaceful manner. The ability to peacefully protest is a fundamental right to everyone in this country and is a cornerstone of our democracy," a BPD news release issued Saturday night said.
The news release went on to say BPD will "make every effort" to protect the ability of people to protest peacefully and will seek criminal charges against anyone who breaks laws.
During Friday night's protest centered on the case of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and a counterprotest, police said they contacted several possible assault victims, but nobody cooperated and gave statements.
Two men from Bakersfield were cited and later released for failing to disperse once all sides were ordered to do so, the news release said. Also, police investigated an incident of vehicle vandalism believed to be related to the protests.
Police said people who have video or photo evidence of crimes can report it and upload it at https://bakersfieldpdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalactivity092520.
