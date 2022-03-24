BPD: Traffic stop leads to pursuit, arrest

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two men Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a pursuit that ended in the 1300 block of Quincy Street.
Renardo Williams, 42, and Bernard Harold, 34, both of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, firearms charges, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools, according to a BPD news release. Both had prior felony convictions.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold 2000 Infiniti sedan Williams was driving at 9:38 a.m. at Haley and Bernard streets for an equipment violation, according to the release.
After initially failing to yield, a short vehicle pursuit ended in the 1300 block of Quincy Street where Williams ultimately pulled over. Williams fled from the vehicle on foot while holding a reciprocating saw. Harold was taken into custody without incident, officials said.
A loaded handgun and catalytic converter were located inside of the vehicle, according to the release.
A subsequent investigation revealed the converter was just stolen from a vehicle parked at the Foods Co. at 2505 Haley Street; however, investigators have been unable to identify or contact the victim.
Anyone with information or knowledge of the victim of the converter theft can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.