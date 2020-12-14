The Bakersfield Police Department has released information on 12 gang violence enforcement actions that took place from Wednesday to Saturday last week in what it says is an attempt to "proactively disrupt" the cycle of gang violence in the community.
During a Saturday probation search of a vehicle, BPD says it discovered an unregistered firearm in the possession of a 17-year-old driver. The driver was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, driving without a license, being a gang member in possession of a firearm and other weapons violations, a BPD report says.
At 9:34 p.m. Saturday, BPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 3000 block of San Dimas Street. A BPD report says Saul Ramirez, 39, was contacted and found to be in possession of an unregistered firearm with a serial number. The report says the weapon was discharged in a manner exhibiting gross negligence. Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and other weapons violations, the report says.
At 12:22 a.m. Saturday, a BPD report says officers conducted a parole compliance vehicle stop of Joel Arrazate, 22, who was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number. Arrazate was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a gang member in possession of a firearm and other weapons charges, according to the report.
At 2:18 a.m. Saturday, BPD officers tried to conduct a vehicle stop, a BPD report says. However, the vehicle evaded officers and several individuals ran away. Still, the report says Joshua Gonzales, 31, was apprehended. He was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm, the report says. BPD arrested Gonzales on suspicion of several unassociated arrest warrants, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other associated weapons violations, according to the report.
At 9:27 p.m. Friday, BPD said in a report officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 2300 block of Westholme Boulevard. During a probation search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm was located, the report says. Jerrell Hubbard, 18, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons charges, the report says.
At 8:35 p.m. Friday, BPD conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Wilson Road, according to a department report. The report says that during a license status search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm was located. Thadius Leathers, 21, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, being a gang member in possession of a firearm and other weapons violations, according to the report.
At 4:06 p.m., Friday, BPD conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of P Street, according to a report. Two firearms were found during a probation search of the vehicle, the report said. Francisco Ordonez, 18, and Carlos Trejo, 22, were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, being gang members in possession of firearms and other associated weapons charges, according to the report.
At 12:17 a.m. Friday, BPD conducted a traffic stop at the 800 block of Knotts Drive, according to a report. BPD said a stolen firearm was located. Michael Romero, 23, and Andrew Melendez, 22, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen firearm and other associated weapons violations, the report said.
At 12:46 a.m. Friday, BPD conducted a vehicle code violation stop at the 1400 block of Flower Street, according to a department report. A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle, the report said. Malik Boyd, 23, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the report.
At 9:06 p.m. Thursday, BPD conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop at the 1300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, a department report said. A search of the vehicle revealed the driver was in possession of two loaded firearms, BPD said in the report. Christian Lopez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations and passenger Lasaro Bustos, 22, was arrested on suspicion of an unrelated felony arrest warrant.
At 10:50 a.m. Thursday, BPD responded to a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm at other vehicles around California Avenue and Stockdale Highway, the department said. According to a BPD report, officers located the vehicle but terminated a pursuit due to the vehicle's erratic driving. BPD said the vehicle was involved in a collision in downtown Bakersfield despite not being pursued. The driver, Armando Lopez, 23, fled before being located during a search. He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges associated with the weapon and the pursuit.
At 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, BPD officers attempted a vehicle stop at the 4700 block of Isla Verde Street, according to a department report. The report says the driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle chase before fleeing on foot. While fleeing, BPD says Sean Gilbert, 30, discarded a loaded firearm without a serial number. Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated weapons charges, according to the report.