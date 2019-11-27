The Bakersfield Police Department will schedule extra patrol officers from Thursday through Dec. 10 in an effort to discourage impaired driving.
The effort comes as part of a national enforcement campaign. In addition, BPD will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Dec. 21, at an undisclosed location in the city.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays and being responsible plays a major part in that,” Chief Lyle Martin said in a news release. “The danger is clear so before you head out for a party, make sure you have a safe way to get home.”
BPD reminded the public in a news release that alcohol is not the only thing that impacts driving ability. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana also influence a person’s ability to drive properly.
The department said it hoped those that drank or took drugs designated somebody to drive.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
