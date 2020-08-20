The Bakersfield Police Department will have additional officers on patrol from Aug. 21 through the Labor Day weekend looking for suspected impaired drivers, according to a department news release.
The increased efforts to address impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to the news release.
“The dangers of drinking and driving are very real, please be responsible and think of your family and friends before considering driving when you are not in a position to do so safely,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry.
During the Fourth of July holiday, California law enforcement agencies made over 700 arrests for DUI during a 54-hour period, the news release said.
“If you plan on drinking alcohol or taking medications with a, ‘may cause drowsiness’ or other driving warning label, plan on staying home,” the news release said. “If you see someone driving impaired, call 911.”
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to BPD.
