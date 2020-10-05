The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a distracted driving enforcement event, Oct. 8-12, in support of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “U Drive U Text U Pay” enforcement campaign.
Under the 2017 hands-free cell phone law, drivers aren't allowed to hold a phone or other similar electronic devices while behind the wheel, according to a BPD news release. First-time offenders face a $157 fine.
“If you need to make a call or text someone, pull over and park at a safe location,” BPD said in the news release. “Drivers are encouraged to silence their phones before starting the car, or placing the phone somewhere you can’t reach it, such as the glove box or trunk."
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to BPD.